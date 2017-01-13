Diocese of Sioux City finalizes plan ...

Diocese of Sioux City finalizes plan to deal with priest shortage, declining mass attendance

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

The Diocese of Sioux City has finalized their plan to try and strengthen and sustain the ministry of the diocese. Ministry 2025 was introduced last February, and after input from the 108 parishes, the diocese released its final plan, Friday.

