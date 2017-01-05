Comparing Sioux City's snow to rest of the Midwest
Wednesday's .2" inch of snow in Sioux City put our season's snow total at 5.7 inches....well below our average of 14.2" by this date. By looking at the rest of the Midwest, it shows just how easy we've had it so far this season in Siouxland.
