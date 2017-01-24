City Firefighters Help Search for Mis...

City Firefighters Help Search for Missing Denison Girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

A group of Sioux City firefighters has been dispatched to Denison by Iowa Homeland Security to assist local agencies in their search for a missing teenage girl along the Boyer River. Members are providing search and recovery efforts as well as relief assistance to local officials, who have been searching the Boyer River for a missing teen since last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan 3 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President Sep '16 The Truth 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,549 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC