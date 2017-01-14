City Council to fill vacant seat with Special Appointment
The Sioux City city council will fill an open seat on the council with a Special Appointment on February 27. Council member Keith Radig formally resigned on January 3 after his election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors back in November. Now officials are accepting applications for the position through February 6. Applicants must be at 18 years old, a resident of Sioux City and a public interview will be scheduled with the city council.
