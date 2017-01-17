Cardin Circus in No Danger of Closing and Will Continue Shrine Shows
The announced shut down of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus in May is not expected to affect the annual Shrine Circus in Sioux City. The George Cardin Circus is again scheduled to be in Sioux City this spring performing at the Tyson Events Center.
