Body of missing North High student found in Sioux City
Police say the body of 17-year-old Gavin Bush was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the 3600 block of 42nd street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood. The Sioux City Police Department says that the disappearance of a 17-year-old Sioux City boy has "raised several red flags."
