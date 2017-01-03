Body of missing North High student fo...

Body of missing North High student found in Sioux City

Police say the body of 17-year-old Gavin Bush was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the 3600 block of 42nd street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood. The Sioux City Police Department says that the disappearance of a 17-year-old Sioux City boy has "raised several red flags."

