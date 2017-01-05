Bishop Heelan High School lockdown lifted after an armed man is reported outside the school
Sioux City police said Bishop Heelan High School was on lockdown Thursday morning because of a suspected armed man, but the lockdown has just been lifted. Dear Valued Families, Today, we had an unfortunate situation as our students passed from 3rd to 4th period.
