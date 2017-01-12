Badgerow Building Future Ownership Remains in Question

FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE SIX MONTH PERIOD, AN OUTSIDE INVESTMENT COMPANY HAS PAID THE PROPERTY TAXES ON SIOUX CITY'S BADGEROW BUILDING LOCATED AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREET DOWNTOWN. A-C-C LLC OF DUBUQUE, IOWA PAID $67,024 IN TAXES IN NOVEMBER THAT WERE DUE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2016.

