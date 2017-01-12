Badgerow Building Future Ownership Remains in Question
FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE SIX MONTH PERIOD, AN OUTSIDE INVESTMENT COMPANY HAS PAID THE PROPERTY TAXES ON SIOUX CITY'S BADGEROW BUILDING LOCATED AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREET DOWNTOWN. A-C-C LLC OF DUBUQUE, IOWA PAID $67,024 IN TAXES IN NOVEMBER THAT WERE DUE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC