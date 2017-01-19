185TH Air Guard Members on Inauguration Duty

The Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard, 185th Air Refueling Wing, transport Soldiers from the Colorado Guard, 220th Military Police Company, the 1/157 and the 2/157 1st artillery, to the New Orleans Naval Air Station to support Hurricane Katrina relief efforts on September 05, 2005. The Army National Guard along with the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been mobilized to take part in Joint Task Force - Katrina, a humanitarian assistance operation in a joint effort led by the Department of Defense in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

