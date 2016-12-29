Wind Advisory in effect for much of eastern Siouxland.
Temperatures climbed to almost 20 above average in Sioux City yesterday with many of us having felt the 40s too. Another mild day is in store across Siouxland today but temps will be a little cooler due to a cold front that moved through Wednesday morning.
Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
