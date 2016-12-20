Travis McPeek of Sioux City has been ...

Travis McPeek of Sioux City has been arrested after more than four months on the run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A Sioux City man accused of intentionally injuring a South Dakota police officer in a hit-and-run incident has been arrested after more than four months on the run. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 35-year-old Travis McPeek was arrested Thursday in Mesa, Arizona, by federal marshals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President Sep '16 The Truth 1
Sam Ramos Sep '16 thats the way 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC