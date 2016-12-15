The Voice runner-up, Billy Gilman, set to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Thursday, Billy Gilman , a most recent runner-up of NBC's hit show " The Voice ," will perform in Anthem on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Rock Shop or online at https://tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com . Events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

