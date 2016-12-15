The Voice runner-up, Billy Gilman, set to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Thursday, Billy Gilman , a most recent runner-up of NBC's hit show " The Voice ," will perform in Anthem on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Rock Shop or online at https://tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com . Events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sam Ramos
|Sep '16
|thats the way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC