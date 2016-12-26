Strong Winds and Rain on Christmas Day

WINDS GUSTING AT 55 MILES AN HOUR KNOCKED OUT POWER TO AROUND 3600 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS SUNDAY NIGHT, PLUS AROUND 450 MORE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. HIGH WIND WARNINGS WERE ISSUED ACROSS THE TRI-STATE REGION AND WINDS REACHED NEARLY 70 MILES AN HOUR IN WAYNE AND NORFOLK, NEBRASKA.

