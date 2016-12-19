Siouxland Housing Market Remains Strong in 2016
Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, says as of Monday, the number of homes sold in the Sioux City area is up 3-point-4 percent or 58 properties, when compared to the same time last year: McManamy says historically low mortgage rates have helped fuel a sellers market where the median sell price on a local residential property is nearly 12 percent higher than in 2015: The average time a house spent on the market is 53 days, which is 11 days less than the year before.
