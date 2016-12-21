Sioux CITYa S Public Museum Launches a oeVIRTUALa Gallery
Museum Director Steve Hansen says the "Virtual Collections" is an online museum for both people in Sioux City who visit the museum and people from out of town who might be interested in Sioux City history but can't make it to town: The museum received a Gilchrist Foundation grant to turn the vision of having the collection more available to the public into a reality.
