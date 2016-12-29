Sioux City Police special unit plans drunk driving patrol for New Year's Eve
"Basically we're a nighttime traffic unit that's out enforcing traffic laws and looking for impaired drivers," said ASAP Unit Sergeant Tom Gill. The Alcohol Safety Action Program unit of the Sioux City Police Department tracks down drunk drivers before they harm themselves or anyone else.
