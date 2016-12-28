Sioux City lawyer offers free rides home from bars

"My wife and I were in Milwaukee in 2000 for the birth of our first grandson and saw that someone in Milwaukee was doing a safe ride home campaign and I thought we should do that in Sioux City," said Ed Keane. For the past seven years Keane has been footing the bill for all those needing a safe ride home after a night of drinking.

