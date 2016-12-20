Sioux City Hit & Run Suspect Arrested in Arizona
A Sioux City man accused of intentionally injuring a South Dakota police officer in a hit-and-run incident has been arrested after more than four months on the run. McPeek had been wanted on a warrant for felony aggravated assault against law enforcement since the August 6th traffic stop.
