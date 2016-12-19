Record cold felt across Siouxland this past weekend
Record cold was felt for some of Siouxland as another Arctic blast took over the region this past weekend. Here in Sioux City we dipped to a frigid 20 below zero on December 18th breaking the old record of -19 set back in 1983.
