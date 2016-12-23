Pipeline company to halt Iowa land restoration until spring
The company building an oil pipeline across four Midwestern states says it is halting land restoration work in Iowa until spring. In a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board on Monday Dakota Access says it had hoped to be finished with land restoration over the completed pipeline in Iowa by Dec. 31 but a regulatory delay this spring and "several incidents of trespassers interfering with construction work" prevented it from finishing land restoration which is 80 percent done in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sam Ramos
|Sep '16
|thats the way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC