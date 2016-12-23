Pipeline company to halt Iowa land re...

Pipeline company to halt Iowa land restoration until spring

The company building an oil pipeline across four Midwestern states says it is halting land restoration work in Iowa until spring. In a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board on Monday Dakota Access says it had hoped to be finished with land restoration over the completed pipeline in Iowa by Dec. 31 but a regulatory delay this spring and "several incidents of trespassers interfering with construction work" prevented it from finishing land restoration which is 80 percent done in Iowa.

