Northwest Iowa nursing home to close after losing federal funding
A northwest Iowa nursing home has lost federal funding and will be closing. The executive officer with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says The Abbey in Le Mars will lose Medicaid and Medicare funding on February 1st.
