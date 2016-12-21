Most Iowa, Nebraska customers are power back, utilities say
Utility companies have restored power to most of their Iowa and Nebraska customers following the wet, windy weather on Christmas. The National Weather Service says gusts of 70 mph were recorded Sunday night at the Norfolk and Wayne airports in Nebraska, and gusts exceeding 60 mph cut power to more than 4,300 customers in the Sioux City, Iowa, area.
