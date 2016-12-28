Isack Abdinur found guilty in stabbing death; victim's family finds closure in verdict
"I'm really glad that they read the verdict that we were all hoping was coming," said Stead's niece, Shauna Avery. Isack Abdinur is found guilty in a stabbing of 43-year-old Cornelia Stead at a house on 16th Street in Sioux City.
