Farrens Begins Serving Jail Term

Friday Dec 30 Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

A Sioux City attorney has started serving 15 days in jail after pleading no contest earlier this month to a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. Thomas Farrens reported to the Woodbury County Jail Thursday.

Sioux City, IA

