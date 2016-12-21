Diocese of Sioux City in compliance with Dallas Charter
The Diocese of Sioux City was informed on Nov. 18 it is in compliance with the data collection requirements pertaining to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for the 2015/2016 audit period.
