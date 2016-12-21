Developer looks to turn warehouse into apartments

Clint Stencil, owner of the Sioux Falls-based Clint Stencil Construction, has approached the city with plans to convert the 110-year-old former Bekins Moving and Storage building at the corner of Wesley Parkway and West Fourth Street into a 70- to 75-unit apartment building. SIOUX CITY - A Sioux Falls developer is planning to transform an iconic five-story downtown building into an apartment complex.

