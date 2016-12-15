Courtesy: Dean Key via Twitter: Sac County D-15 (Hwy 20 detour) is blocked @ M-43 by accident.

Iowa State Patrol said they responded to a fatal crash that happened around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of M43 and D15 in Sac County, Iowa. The patrol said a 2006 Ford Freestyle was being driven northbound on M43 when the driver, 36-year-old Vanessa Cabrera Mora of Odebolt, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of D15.

