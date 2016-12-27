Abdinur Verdict to Be Announced Wednesday

The fate of a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder will be announced Wednesday morning in Woodbury County District Court. Prosecutor James Loomis argued that Abdinur was aware of his actions during the murder, stating that Abdinur struck Stead 50 times in the face, left the room, went to the kitchen to obtain a knife, returned and stabbed the woman 23 times.

