Abdinur Verdict to Be Announced Wednesday
The fate of a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder will be announced Wednesday morning in Woodbury County District Court. Prosecutor James Loomis argued that Abdinur was aware of his actions during the murder, stating that Abdinur struck Stead 50 times in the face, left the room, went to the kitchen to obtain a knife, returned and stabbed the woman 23 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sam Ramos
|Sep '16
|thats the way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC