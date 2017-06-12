WA: Express Buses to Feed Bremerton Fast Ferries
The North Kitsap Fast Ferry Express will travel between the North Viking transit center and Bremerton ferry terminal via Sixth Avenue, Kitsap Way and Highway 3, with stops at the Gateway park-and-ride lot, Oyster Bay on Kitsap Way and the Silverdale transit center. The Central Kitsap Fast Ferry Express will run between Ridgetop Boulevard and the Bremerton terminal via Warren Avenue and Wheaton Way with stops at the McWilliams and Crossroads park-and-rides and the East Bremerton transit center.
