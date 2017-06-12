Police try to identify man linked to killing of 4 relatives
This Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 surveillance video provided by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows someone detectives describe as a person of interest in a January slaying of four members of the same family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silverdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May 16
|kstar2345
|142
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|3
|I love kickboxing (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Laurendavis
|4
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Silverdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC