WA: Kitsap Transit Ponders Changes to Bus System
The agency and consultants it hired to analyze routed bus service are inviting the public to help design a system for Kitsap County's future. From May 8 to June 5, residents can give feedback via an online survey on Kitsap Transit's website.
