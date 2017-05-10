Navy Culinary Specialists Serve Tasty Excellence

Navy culinary specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Roel Caballero, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor's Trident Inn Galley, in Silverdale, Wash., seasons and mixes sliced potatoes for lunch, May 2, 2017. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles D. Gaddis IV Navy culinary specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Roel Caballero, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor's Trident Inn Galley, in Silverdale, Wash., seasons and mixes sliced potatoes for lunch, May 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.