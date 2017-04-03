Washington baby with birthmark becomes a model
The incredible transformation of a baby whose port-wine stain was so bad her parents feared a lifetime of bullying - but thanks to laser treatment now say she'll be a model A mother has revealed she hopes her baby daughter will become a role model for other children growing up with port-wine stains, after she gained a legion of fans on Instagram . Chasitty Haro, 25, of Bremerton, Washington, gave birth to Willow in September but shortly after her birth, her daughter developed a deep purple birth mark across her face and her body.
