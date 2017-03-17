The Morning News: A Possible Explanation for Why Many Rural Whites...
Again, Many Who Voted For Trump Will Be Hurt the Most By His Budget: The White House to those voters: " What did you expect? " Exactly. What did poor white voters in small towns and rural areas think was going to happen? Republicans do not like spending money on social stuff like schools, public transportation, health insurance, and the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Silverdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love kickboxing
|Mar 3
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar 1
|Leslie Purser
|2
|Sex offender
|Mar 1
|Wellhell
|1
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Laurendavis
|4
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Silverdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC