State, federal lawyers in court to argue Trump travel ban
Jayne Novak, left, smiles as she stands with her husband, Allen Novak, newly arrived from Iran, and their daughter Nikta as they pose for cameras Monday at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. Jayne Novak, left, smiles as she stands with her husband, Allen Novak, newly-arrived from Iran, and their daughter Nikta, as they stand with a flag and pose for cameras Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Silverdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Jan 23
|Sabhamre
|1
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
|New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan
|2
|Pure
|Dec '16
|New2brem
|1
|Where to find percocet bremerton (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|New
|3
|I love kickboxing
|Dec '16
|RandalPowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silverdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC