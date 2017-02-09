Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area...

Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A jogger navigates through a steady snowfall on the Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in advance of a more vigorous system which has spawned a winter storm warning across the region for overnight and into Monday. Snow covers trees at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Silverdale, Wash., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silverdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA Jan 23 Sabhamre 1
Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08) Jan 20 Bspencer 18
Need some sex with women Jan '17 Begoosedbygoose69 2
New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15) Dec '16 Dan 2
Pure Dec '16 New2brem 1
Where to find percocet bremerton (Sep '15) Dec '16 New 3
I love kickboxing Dec '16 RandalPowell 1
See all Silverdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silverdale Forum Now

Silverdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silverdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Silverdale, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC