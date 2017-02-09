Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000
A jogger navigates through a steady snowfall on the Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in advance of a more vigorous system which has spawned a winter storm warning across the region for overnight and into Monday. Snow covers trees at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Silverdale, Wash., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Silverdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Jan 23
|Sabhamre
|1
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
|New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan
|2
|Pure
|Dec '16
|New2brem
|1
|Where to find percocet bremerton (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|New
|3
|I love kickboxing
|Dec '16
|RandalPowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silverdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC