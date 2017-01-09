Smitty's Brewing - New brewery focuse...

Smitty's Brewing - New brewery focuses on helping veterans

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Smitty's Brewing Company is a nano brewery operating out of a private residence in Bremerton, Washington. The company is veteran-run, veteran-owned and donates a portion of the proceeds from all beer sales to help America's veterans.

