Vote Allows WA Dept. to Fully Staff Station Again

Oct. 26--CENTRAL KITSAP -- The voters have spoken, and a date has been set to return the Chico Way fire station to full capacity. Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue officials will have the Chico station, which has been largely unmanned for a year and a half, staffed full time starting Dec. 1, Fire Chief Scott Weninger announced at a board of commissioners meeting Monday.

