Three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family house in Silver Spring lists for $399,900

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family house at 604 Forest Glen Rd. in Silver Spring is listing for $399,900. When your heart is set on owning a single-family house and your budget tops out at $400,000, you sometimes need to look for an older house, a smaller house or one in a neighborhood farther from Metro or other amenities.

