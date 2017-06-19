SWANA introduces mentorship program
The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, has announced a new program called MentorMatch, available to members on its online forum MySWANA. Established to pair experienced professionals with fellow colleagues looking for career guidance or industry information, the MentorMatch program seeks to promote professional development, networking and overall member engagement.
