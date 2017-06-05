Silver Spring film company accused of stiffing customers must pay over $500K new
After customers complained that the wedding videos they'd paid for never turned up, the owner of Blue Sky Films was ordered to pay more than $500,000 in refunds and fines. Martin Gruber, who also did business under the name Martin Andrews, is accused of violating Maryland law by advertising that he could produce edited professional wedding videos - then failing to deliver in 112 documented cases, according to state Attorney General Brian Frosh's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take
|Jun 1
|Harveyringwald
|1
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC