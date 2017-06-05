Silver Spring film company accused of...

Silver Spring film company accused of stiffing customers must pay over $500K new

After customers complained that the wedding videos they'd paid for never turned up, the owner of Blue Sky Films was ordered to pay more than $500,000 in refunds and fines. Martin Gruber, who also did business under the name Martin Andrews, is accused of violating Maryland law by advertising that he could produce edited professional wedding videos - then failing to deliver in 112 documented cases, according to state Attorney General Brian Frosh's office.

