PL #5: Creating a Silver Spring 'Sustainable Mobility District' | Part 4: Conclusion

The discussion of the proposal to create a Silver Spring "Sustainable Mobility District" is very long. So it's broken up into four sections, plus three related posts: - Part 1: Setting the stage - Part 2: Program items 1- 9 - Part 3: Program items 10-18 - Part 4: Conclusion + Map + " Projects Action Plan as an element of Comprehensive/Master Plans " + "Creating the Silver Spring/Montgomery County Arena and Recreation Center" ====== From BHAGs to BHPAPs: Big Hairy Projects Action Plans .

