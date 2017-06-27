Peking Opera breaking barriers as it ...

Peking Opera breaking barriers as it thrills fans

1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

The audience applauded and shouted "Bravo!" several times during Sarah Xie's rendition of the aria Running Water from the classic Peking Opera Susan's Redemption. Hundreds of opera lovers gathered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday afternoon for the DC Beauty of Beijing Opera Gala 2017, where they enjoyed performances from various Peking Opera classics.

