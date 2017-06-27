Peking Opera breaking barriers as it thrills fans
The audience applauded and shouted "Bravo!" several times during Sarah Xie's rendition of the aria Running Water from the classic Peking Opera Susan's Redemption. Hundreds of opera lovers gathered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday afternoon for the DC Beauty of Beijing Opera Gala 2017, where they enjoyed performances from various Peking Opera classics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take
|Jun 1
|Harveyringwald
|1
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC