Montgomery Co. teacher convicted of child sex abuse new

Fifty-year-old John Vigna, of Silver Spring, Maryland, taught at Cloverly Elementary School for more than 20 years, and it was a 2016 class on "body safety" that triggered the investigation that led to his arrest and conviction, said Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy. McCarthy says that during the February 2016 class - in which children are taught how to identify sexual abuse - teachers noted the physical reaction of one student.

