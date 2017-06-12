Montgomery Co. teacher convicted of c...

Montgomery Co. teacher convicted of child sex abuse new

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Fifty-year-old John Vigna, of Silver Spring, Maryland, taught at Cloverly Elementary School for more than 20 years, and it was a 2016 class on "body safety" that triggered the investigation that led to his arrest and conviction, said Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy. McCarthy says that during the February 2016 class - in which children are taught how to identify sexual abuse - teachers noted the physical reaction of one student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take Jun 1 Harveyringwald 1
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) May 13 Son of CSA 120
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Apr '17 Tonya 85
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC