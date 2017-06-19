Maryland Mosque Hosts Interfaith Ramadan Dinner
The sun had set, about 200 people had arrived, and evening prayers were about to start. Members of the Bait-ur-Rehman Mosque in Silver Spring, Maryland, welcomed visitors Thursday evening for an iftar dinner during the holiest time in the Islamic calendar, when the faithful observe Ramadan fasting from sunrise to sunset.
