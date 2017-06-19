Maryland Mosque Hosts Interfaith Rama...

Maryland Mosque Hosts Interfaith Ramadan Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Voice of America

The sun had set, about 200 people had arrived, and evening prayers were about to start. Members of the Bait-ur-Rehman Mosque in Silver Spring, Maryland, welcomed visitors Thursday evening for an iftar dinner during the holiest time in the Islamic calendar, when the faithful observe Ramadan fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take Jun 1 Harveyringwald 1
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) May '17 Son of CSA 120
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Apr '17 Tonya 85
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC