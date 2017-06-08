'Lady Eva' short screens at AFI
AFI Docs screens transgender documentary "Lady Eva" as part of its "Great Loves" selection at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center on "Lady Eva" is produced by D.C. residents Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson. The 10-minute short film tells the story of a transgender girl from Tonga who is looking to discover her true self.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take
|Jun 1
|Harveyringwald
|1
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
