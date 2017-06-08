'Lady Eva' short screens at AFI

Thursday Jun 8

AFI Docs screens transgender documentary "Lady Eva" as part of its "Great Loves" selection at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center on "Lady Eva" is produced by D.C. residents Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson. The 10-minute short film tells the story of a transgender girl from Tonga who is looking to discover her true self.

