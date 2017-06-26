High prevalence of diabetes, prediabe...

High prevalence of diabetes, prediabetes in China

A large, nationally representative survey in 2013 of adults in China finds that the estimated overall prevalence of diabetes was about 11 percent and that of prediabetes was nearly 36 percent, according to a study published by JAMA . Previous studies have shown increasing prevalence of diabetes in China, which now has the world's largest diabetes epidemic.

