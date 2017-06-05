DOD vaccine research saves military, civilian lives
Col. Paul Keiser, director of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research's Viral Diseases branch, holds one of the insectary's mosquito habitats at WRAIR in Silver Spring, Md., May 31, 2017.Around 250 adult mosquitoes live in each bucket. Maj. Patrick Twomey, chief of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Clinical Trials Center, stands next to a fume hood at WRAIR in Silver Spring, Md., May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take
|Jun 1
|Harveyringwald
|1
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC