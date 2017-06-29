Davis on Confronting Presidential Cri...

Davis on Confronting Presidential Criminality

Benjamin Davis has posted United or Untied: On Confronting Presidential Criminality in the Savage Wars of Peace ) on SSRN. Here is the abstract: Hypothetical One: On her first day in office, invoking national security or some presidential power, a sitting president orders illegal surveillance of an American citizen in the United States based on information that came from torture ordered by that president and that same president orders a drone strike that kills that American citizen and another 100 American citizens and residents because the president hated that American citizen and did not care about anyone else in the line of her fire.

