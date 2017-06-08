Civil Litigation Attorney
Busy in-house insurance defense litigation office in Silver Spring, Maryland, has a FT opening for a trial attorney. Attorney will be responsible for litigating insurance defense and subrogation cases for Nationwide Insurance Company Trial Division in Prince George's County, MD, Montgomery County, MD and the District of Columbia.
